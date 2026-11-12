/From Salman Khan-Nayanthara to Shraddha Kapoor-Randeep Hooda: Fresh Bollywood pairings to watch out for

One of the biggest collaborations to look forward to is Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone coming together for Raaka, an upcoming high-budget sci-fi action drama directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. Bringing together two of Indian cinema's most popular stars, the film promises to be an exciting collaboration across industries. Allu Arjun's dynamic screen presence and distinctive performance style, paired with Deepika's elegance, versatility and commanding screen presence, make this a particularly interesting combination. With a large-scale sci-fi action setting, their first-time pairing adds another layer of anticipation to the project. It will be interesting to see how their individual screen energies come together in this ambitious cinematic spectacle.