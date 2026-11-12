/From Salman Khan-Nayanthara to Shraddha Kapoor-Randeep Hooda: Fresh Bollywood pairings to watch out for

From Salman Khan-Nayanthara to Ranveer Singh-Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shraddha Kapoor-Randeep Hooda, take a look at these exciting new Bollywood pairings who are set to bring fresh on-screen chemistry and unexpected combinations to big screens.
From Salman Khan and Nayanthara to Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, a fresh wave of Bollywood pairings is set to hit the big screen, generating excitement among fans and moviegoers. With different acting styles, screen personalities, and fan bases coming together, these collaborations promise some intriguing on-screen chemistry to look forward to in the coming months.
One of the most talked-about fresh combinations is Salman Khan and Nayanthara, who are set to share screen space in the upcoming high-octane action drama Monster, tentatively known as SVC63. Both actors have a strong screen presence and enjoy immense popularity across different parts of the country. Salman brings his signature mass appeal and larger-than-life persona, while Nayanthara is known for her commanding performances and screen presence. Their first collaboration is an interesting combination, especially in a big-scale action entertainer.
Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Eetha. The pairing brings together two actors with distinctly different screen personalities. While Randeep is known for his intense and versatile performances, Shraddha has built a strong connection with audiences through her relatable charm and varied roles. Their coming together makes Eetha an interesting project to watch, with audiences curious to see how their contrasting styles translate on screen.
Another exciting combination is Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming pan-Indian action thriller Spirit. The film brings together two actors who have made their mark in very different cinematic spaces. Prabhas, with his massive pan-Indian following and larger-than-life screen presence, joins hands with Triptii, who has steadily built a strong audience connection through her performances. Their pairing is particularly interesting because it brings a fresh face to the world of big-scale action cinema and adds another layer of curiosity to the project.
One of the biggest collaborations to look forward to is Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone coming together for Raaka, an upcoming high-budget sci-fi action drama directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. Bringing together two of Indian cinema's most popular stars, the film promises to be an exciting collaboration across industries. Allu Arjun's dynamic screen presence and distinctive performance style, paired with Deepika's elegance, versatility and commanding screen presence, make this a particularly interesting combination. With a large-scale sci-fi action setting, their first-time pairing adds another layer of anticipation to the project. It will be interesting to see how their individual screen energies come together in this ambitious cinematic spectacle.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari will share screen space in Rajshri Productions' upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Known for bringing together stories rooted in relationships and family values, Rajshri's collaboration with these two actors makes for an interesting combination. Ayushmann's understated, relatable performances and Sharvari's fresh screen appeal could make for an engaging pairing. Their first-time collaboration also adds curiosity to a film that promises to explore family and relationships.
Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan are set to share screen space in the upcoming end-of-the-world action-survival thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film brings together two performers with very different screen energies. Ranveer is known for his uninhibited performances and high energy, while Kalyani has established herself with her work across South Indian cinema. Their first-time pairing in a survival thriller makes for an unconventional and refreshing combination, offering audiences something different from the usual romantic or commercial pairings.
Kartik Aaryan and South Indian actress Sreeleela are coming together for a large-scale romantic musical, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The pairing already brings a refreshing newness to the romantic genre. Kartik's familiar romantic charm meets Sreeleela's youthful energy, making this a combination that could add a new dynamic to the screen. With music and romance at its centre, the film also gives audiences a chance to see a new romantic jodi.