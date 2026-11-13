/New Friday OTT releases (November 13, 2026): Daayra, Heartland, Student of the Year: After Dark- 7 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this Friday bring an exciting lineup of new movies and series to streaming platforms. From Daayra and Heartland to Student of the Year: After Dark and 12 12 12, here's a look at the latest titles that will definitely sort your upcoming weekend.
Looking for binge-watch releases? Get ready for an exciting weekend of entertainment as new movies and series arrive on various OTT platforms. From Daayra and Murder in Galicia to Parivarik ManuRanjan, here's what to watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this is a crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film follows the investigation into the rape and murder of a young woman, Ragini, whose death sparks widespread public outrage.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a mystery thriller starring Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones, a former country music star who returns to Nashville after her niece, Charlie Heart, a rising musician, goes missing. As Misty searches for her, she uncovers dark secrets in the music industry and is forced to confront her troubled past.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The romantic comedy stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari and follows Ranjan Dubey, a middle-aged bachelor whose life takes an unexpected turn when Helen, a cheerful house manager, enters his ancestral home. As they grow closer, their relationship leads to romance, humour, and unexpected twists.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Shanaya Kapoor plays a double role as twin sisters Aayesha and Aditi Malik. Set at St. Teresa's, the story follows Aditi, who goes undercover at the school to investigate her twin sister Aayesha's mysterious death. As she enters the competitive Student of the Year contest, she uncovers hidden secrets and suspects that those closest to her sister may be involved.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Spanish crime thriller, based on a true story, features Tristán Ulloa as Civil Guard sergeant Elías. It follows Elías as he investigates a brutal attack on a woman named Irene and begins suspecting her husband, Aniceto, despite a lack of evidence.
Where to watch: Zee 5
This is a Malayalam action drama that stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film follows Sakshi, an aspiring filmmaker investigating the mysterious death of 1990s Bollywood actress Tara Janaki. As she digs into Tara's past, she uncovers her troubled relationship with powerful people and her connection with Aala.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Featuring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, the upcoming crime thriller series revolves around an ambitious bank heist in Zurich. It follows a disgraced FBI agent and an American career criminal who find themselves caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse across Europe.