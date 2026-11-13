/Juhi Chawla birthday special: From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to 3 Deewarein, 7 memorable performances of the actress

Juhi Chawla turns 59 on November 13. The actress has built an illustrious career spanning decades and showcased her versatility in several projects, from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to 3 Deewarein. Revisit seven of her most memorable performances and iconic roles.
Juhi Chawla is one of the most celebrated Indian actresses, known for her glamorous screen presence, acting skills, and memorable performances. Over the years, she has built a huge fan base and delivered several successful films across genres. From romantic thrillers like Darr to comedy entertainers like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Ishq, and critically acclaimed films like 3 Deewarein, Juhi has proved her versatility and won audiences’ hearts. On her birthday, revisit some of her best films that are available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: YouTube
Juhi Chawla had her breakthrough with this 1988 romantic film. Starring as Rashmi alongside Aamir Khan as Raj, the film follows their love despite knowing that their families are bitter enemies. To be together, they decide to elope.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the 1993 romantic thriller, Juhi plays Kiran Awasthi, a young woman caught in a dangerous web of obsessive love. Initially engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol), her life takes a frightening turn when Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), a man from her past, begins stalking her and refuses to accept that she does not love him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actress plays Vaijayanti, a fun-loving, independent young woman who runs away from home to escape an unwanted marriage. She crosses paths with Rahul (Aamir Khan) and gradually develops a special bond with the children he cares for, eventually falling in love with him.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Juhi stars as Madhu, who falls in love with Raja (Aamir Khan), a mechanic. Despite their different social backgrounds, the two decide to be together. However, their relationship faces opposition from their families.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial, Juhi depicts the story of a documentary filmmaker named Chandrika, who visits a prison to interview three inmates serving life sentences. As she interacts with them and learns about their lives, she uncovers their personal stories, struggles, and the circumstances behind their crimes.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic drama focuses on Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who are two enemy TV reporters. But when they learn about a man seeking justice for his daughter, who's been sexually assaulted by a politician, they put aside their rivalry and join forces to support him.
Where to watch: YouTube
In the blockbuster hit, Juhi plays Seema Kapoor, an ambitious and independent young woman who dreams of becoming a successful model. She gets caught in a complicated situation involving Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who helps his boss, Siddharth (Aditya Pancholi), woo her. However, Rahul eventually falls in love with Seema himself and finds himself torn between his career aspirations and his sweetheart.