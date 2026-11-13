/Juhi Chawla birthday special: From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to 3 Deewarein, 7 memorable performances of the actress

Juhi Chawla is one of the most celebrated Indian actresses, known for her glamorous screen presence, acting skills, and memorable performances. Over the years, she has built a huge fan base and delivered several successful films across genres. From romantic thrillers like Darr to comedy entertainers like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Ishq, and critically acclaimed films like 3 Deewarein, Juhi has proved her versatility and won audiences’ hearts. On her birthday, revisit some of her best films that are available on OTT platforms.