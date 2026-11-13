/Children's Day 2026: Hi Nanna to Paa, 5 films that celebrate the many shades of childhood

Looking for some heartfelt movies to watch on Children's Day 2026? Revisit these stories that celebrate children and the adults who shape their lives.
Children's Day 2026 is here and now is the time to watch some of the iconic films that explore a variety of stories that look at the world from a child's perspective while highlighting the role of parents, families and other adults in their lives. From a father's fight to protect his daughter to a young boy's journey towards understanding life, here are five films worth revisiting on Children's Day (November 14).
Where to watch: Netflix
This Telugu hit, directed by Shouryuv, stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur as star-crossed lovers whose complicated past becomes even more intricate with the presence of a child. Nani plays Viraj, a young father dealing with the medical challenges faced by his six-year-old daughter, Mahi. She suffers from severe cystic fibrosis when a young woman with a mysterious connection to the family enters their lives and changes everything.
Where to watch: Apple TV, YouTube
Directed and produced by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba is a moving story about a child who faces cruel hardships largely on his own, yet retains his faith in the world and his sunny smile. The film stars Divya Dutta, Partho Gupte, Divya Jagdale, Raj Zutshi and Amole Gupte himself.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV
Produced by Sunil Manchanda, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, R Balki's Paa explores a rare genetic condition called progeria, which causes children to age rapidly. In an unusual casting choice with a once-in-a-lifetime twist, Amitabh Bachchan plays Auro, a 13-year-old boy who longs for the father he has never met. But what happens when he finally meets his Paa? It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Arundhati Nag.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This Marathi film, produced by Anand Pandit and Pushkar Jog, revolves around a young, motherless child and the struggles of her heartbroken father, who tries to raise her single-handedly in the UK. Starring Pushkar Jog himself, along with Anusha Dandekar and Keya Ingle, shows an emotional journey as the protagonist, Shreyas, fights a wrenching custody battle with his grieving mother-in-law.
Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube
Directed and produced by Gulzar, Kitaab follows a neglected child who runs away from home and encounters different experiences that help him appreciate life in all its colours. Master Raju plays Babla, while Uttam Kumar and Vidya Sinha portray the adults who remain oblivious to his emotional struggles.