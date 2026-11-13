/From Dangal to Ramayana Part 1: Indian films that crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide

Several Indian films are released every year, but only some leave a mark on audiences and at the box office. From Dangal and Baahubali 2 to Ramayana Part 1, here's a look at Indian films that crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide and made box-office history.
Several Indian films are released every year, but only a few leave a lasting impression on audiences and set new box office benchmarks. Crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide is a major achievement that lets a film secure its place among the biggest hits in Indian cinema. From Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to the recently released Ramayana Part 1, take a look at the Indian films that have entered this elite club.
(The data has been taken from Sacnilk.)
The newly released mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari has finally joined the Rs 1,000 crore club, emerging as one of the fastest highest-grossing films in Indian cinema in just eight days of its theatrical run.
The epic follows the journey of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, from his early life and marriage to Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi, to his exile and the events leading to her abduction by Ravana, played by Yash. The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
With its grand scale, unmatched visual effects, and star-studded cast, the film drew audiences to theatres and earned over Rs 1,033.55 crore worldwide.
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the 2016 film tells the inspiring story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to fulfil his unachieved dream by pursuing wrestling and winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games. The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the older versions of Geeta and Babita, along with Sakshi Tanwar as their mother, Daya Kaur.
While the film achieved much praise for the esteemed cast, performances, and unique story, its phenomenal performance in China took its success to another level. Released there in 2017, the film attracted a massive audience and went on to collect around Rs 2,070.30 crore worldwide. Its remarkable box-office run made it the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.
The recently released action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, proved to be a major box-office success, earning Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide.
The film follows an Indian undercover agent who continues his mission in Pakistan, pursuing Major Iqbal to dismantle Pakistan's crime system. Alongside Ranveer, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.
One of the most successful instalments in SS Rajamouli's action-fantasy franchise is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which continues the epic saga of the kingdom of Mahishmati. Starring Prabhas in dual roles as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, the film explores the rivalry between Baahubali and his cousin Bhallaladeva, played by Rana Daggubati.
It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The story reveals the truth behind the much-discussed question: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?
The film received much acclaim for its grand visuals, powerful performances and gripping storytelling. It went on to collect approximately Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide.
Directed by Sukumar, this 2024 action thriller follows Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he tightens his grip on the red sandalwood smuggling network and navigates his rising power and the challenges that come with it, especially from SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.
The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, reprising her role as Srivalli, while Jagapathi Babu appears as Rao Ramesh.
With its grand scale, action sequences and Allu Arjun's performance, the film went on to collect over Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
The first installment of Aditya Dhar's much acclaimed thriller Dhurandhar has also successfully entered the Rs 1,000 crore elite club and secured a position on the list. The story explores Hamza's high-risk mission, the challenges he faces, and the complex world of Lyari, ruled by Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.
The film drew audiences with its gripping storyline, intense action and powerful performances, and soon became one of the commercial successes of 2025 by collecting a net of Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide.
Directed by Atlee, the thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as a father and son. The action thriller follows a man who takes on a series of missions to expose corruption and fight for justice.
The film struck a chord with audiences and went on to collect over Rs 1,160.00 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films.
Another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Pathaan, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films and secured a position in the Rs 1,000 crore elite club. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the plot follows an Indian spy on a mission to stop a major terrorist attack. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent and John Abraham as the antagonist.
The action thriller became a major box-office success, earning over Rs 1,055 crore worldwide.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi action drama emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films and secured its place in the Rs 1,000 crore elite club. It follows Bhairava, played by Prabhas, as he gets caught up in a mission to protect a pregnant woman named SUM-80, who is believed to be carrying the future saviour of the world. With grand visual effects and a unique storyline, the film became a major box-office success, earning over Rs 1,042.25 crore worldwide.
SS Rajamouli's 2022 action-adventure film also joined the Rs 1,000 crore club thanks to its phenomenal run at the global box office. Set in the 1920s, the film centres on two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Jr NTR. Their paths cross as they take on British rule, leading to an unexpected friendship. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.
The film earned over Rs 1,230.00 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.
Yash's 2022 film is another major success to join the Rs 1,000 crore club. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama follows Rocky as he takes control of the Kolar Gold Fields and faces new enemies determined to end his reign.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film impressed audiences with its action, powerful dialogues and Yash's performance and went on to earn over Rs 1,215.00 crore worldwide.