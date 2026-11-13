/From Dangal to Ramayana Part 1: Indian films that crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide

The newly released mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari has finally joined the Rs 1,000 crore club, emerging as one of the fastest highest-grossing films in Indian cinema in just eight days of its theatrical run.

The epic follows the journey of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, from his early life and marriage to Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi, to his exile and the events leading to her abduction by Ravana, played by Yash. The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

With its grand scale, unmatched visual effects, and star-studded cast, the film drew audiences to theatres and earned over Rs 1,033.55 crore worldwide.