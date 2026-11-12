/Who will become Nvidia's permanent CEO? 5 potential successors

After Jensen Huang's resignation, Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim chief executive while evaluating five internal and external candidates for the permanent role.
Widely viewed by analysts as the strongest internal technical candidate, Ian Buck serves as Nvidia's vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing. He helped create the foundational CUDA software platform and manages the core data centre and artificial intelligence hardware business.
Already steering the company as interim chief executive and chief financial officer, Colette Kress brings deep financial stability and operational command. Having led Nvidia's finance organisation since September 2013, she holds established trust with Wall Street investors during this transition.
Currently serving as chief executive of UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings, Rene Haas previously spent seven years as a senior executive at Nvidia. He combines deep familiarity with Nvidia's internal culture with proven experience leading a major listed semiconductor company.
Frequently mentioned by industry watchers as a top external contender, Lisa Su has led rival chipmaker AMD since 2014. She engineered a major semiconductor turnaround and possesses strong architectural credibility, though recruiting her from a direct competitor presents major hurdles.
Listed among potential outside recruits, Matt Garman leads Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud infrastructure division. His experience running massive data centre operations gives him close relationships with Nvidia's biggest hyperscale customers and enterprise artificial intelligence buyers.