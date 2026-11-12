/Nvidia without Jensen Huang: 5 risks that could shake the AI industry

On November 12, 2026, Nvidia announced that co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as president, chief executive officer, and board member after 33 years, with chief financial officer Colette Kress named interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones appointed board chair. While Nvidia stated its product roadmap will continue without interruption, Huang's sudden exit exposes five major structural risks across global stock markets, venture funding loops, and Asian chip supply chains.
Jensen Huang served as Nvidia's primary architect and strategist for 33 years without naming a clear internal successor. Interim chief executive Colette Kress now leads the company while the board searches for a permanent replacement, creating uncertainty over long-term technical vision.
Wall Street analysts warn that losing Huang's leadership premium could strip Nvidia of its high price-to-earnings multiple. A potential 20 to 30 per cent valuation discount would erase hundreds of billions in market value and trigger broader declines across global technology indexes.
Nvidia has invested heavily in AI startups and cloud providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, and CoreWeave, which use those funds to purchase Nvidia chips. Any shift in capital allocation under new leadership could stall this cash-and-hardware loop supporting early-stage AI companies.
Nvidia is an anchor customer for Asian manufacturers, accounting for over 19 per cent of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue alongside key memory suppliers SK Hynix and Samsung. Any strategic pivot threatens downstream assembly partners like Hon Hai and Quanta.
Governments in countries such as India and South Korea rely heavily on Nvidia processors to build national artificial intelligence infrastructure. Prolonged governance scrutiny or shifts in hardware allocation priorities could delay delivery schedules for these large-scale public computing programmes.