/Jensen Huang to Andy Byron: 7 high-profile CEOs who faced investigations or lost their jobs over personal relationships

From Nvidia's Jensen Huang to BP's Bernard Looney, high-profile corporate leaders face strict scrutiny over personal conduct. These seven powerful CEOs lost their jobs or faced major board investigations due to undisclosed workplace relationships.
In 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, triggering a formal board investigation. The probe examined his relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang over foreign intelligence concerns, though no secrets were compromised.
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned in 2025 after a viral Coldplay concert video showed him embracing the company's chief people officer. The software firm launched an immediate internal investigation, resulting in both executives leaving their roles.
Kohl's dismissed CEO Ashley Buchanan in 2025 following a probe into undisclosed conflicts of interest. Investigators found he improperly directed corporate business towards a vendor founded by an individual with whom he shared a personal relationship.
Norfolk Southern terminated CEO Alan Shaw in 2024 after uncovering a consensual relationship with the company's chief legal officer. The railway firm stated the conduct violated internal policies but did not impact overall financial performance.
BP CEO Bernard Looney abruptly resigned in 2023 after admitting he was not fully transparent about historical personal relationships with colleagues. The energy giant had previously reviewed the allegations and sought formal assurances regarding his disclosures.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell departed in 2023 following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Parent company Comcast later confirmed the internal probe had corroborated serious allegations of sexual harassment.
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down in 2018 after an investigation revealed a past consensual relationship with an employee. The tech giant confirmed this action directly violated the strict corporate non-fraternisation policy applied to all managers.