/Who could captain Mumbai Indians next? 5 candidates after Hardik Pandya trade

From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, here's a look at five players who could lead Mumbai Indians after Hardik Pandya's trade to Punjab Kings. The list also includes Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Mitchell Santner.
Rohit Sharma is among the top choices to replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL. He is the most experienced player in the team's history and also leads their all-time run-scoring chart.
The 39-year-old is also MI's most successful captain, having guided the team to five IPL titles.
Tilak Varma is also one of the strong contenders to become Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2027. He has been part of the franchise since 2022 and has grown into an important player in the team over the years. The 24-year-old is also the vice-captain of India's T20I side, giving him valuable leadership experience.
MI could consider him as a long-term option to lead the team in the coming seasons.
Jasprit Bumrah also has a strong chance of becoming Mumbai Indians' captain in IPL 2027. He made his captaincy debut for the franchise during the 2026 season, leading MI to a victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.
The 32-year-old has also captained India in both Tests and T20Is, giving him experience at the international level. The fast bowler has spoken about his desire to take up the captaincy role on several occasions, making him another possible option for MI.
Suryakumar Yadav could also be a strong option to take over as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027. He served as Hardik Pandya's deputy during the 2026 season and led the team in several matches in his absence.
The 36-year-old experience of captaining the national team and handling pressure in big matches could make him a suitable choice to lead the Ambani-owned franchise.
Mumbai Indians could also look at spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner as a captaincy option for IPL 2027. The New Zealand star has been part of the MI squad since the 2025 season and brings international leadership experience to the team. He currently captains New Zealand in both ODIs and T20Is, which could make him a strong option to lead the franchise.