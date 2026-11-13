/Trump says he would not hesitate to resume military strikes on Iran if necessary

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he would not hesitate to resume military strikes against Iran, indicating that further action could be taken immediately if deemed necessary. Trump said he would do whatever is necessary to stop the regime from threatening American allies and ships.

On being asked during an interview by conservative TV host Hugh Hewitt on the Salem News Channel whether he would use military force to stop Iran from threatening US allies and shipping, Trump replied, “No hesitation.”

“If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. And it’s possible I would do it right now,” he added.

“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone,” he said, while claiming that Iran’s economy was collapsing.

Trump also warned that Iran’s missile capabilities posed a threat beyond the Middle East and asserted that Tehran possessed weapons capable of reaching Europe and could eventually also threaten US cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

‘They will not exist very long any longer’

On being asked about Secretary Scott Bessent moving to the military base and what would happen to Iranians if they kill a senior American official, Trump said, “They will not exist very long any longer.”

Replying to a query on who among the communists and the Muslim Brotherhood is more dangerous, Trump said, “I think they’re both very dangerous. I think right now the Muslim Brotherhood might be more dangerous. It seems to be more in vogue.”

Trump further claimed that the United States had complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran’s military capabilities had been largely destroyed.

‘US totally controls the Strait of Hormuz’

Trump also asserted that the US “totally” controls the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing near-daily attacks on ships passing through.

The president said, “We’re doing very well with it right now,” claiming that more oil is leaving the area since “before the war started.”

Trump's remarks are crucial, as they come days after he described renewed strikes against Iran as “quite unlikely”, while insisting that Washington would maintain its naval blockade.