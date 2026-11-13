/Mumbai local train horror: Woman loses arm after confronting alleged harasser; accused arrested

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman has lost her left arm after a horrifying incident aboard a Mumbai local train, where she was allegedly pushed onto the railway tracks after confronting a fellow male passenger over sexual harassment.

The incident took place on November 4 at Naigaon railway station in Palghar district. The accused, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra Hirmukhe, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on November 9.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was travelling from Borivali towards Naigaon when a fellow passenger allegedly touched her inappropriately. She objected to his behaviour, triggering an argument between the two.

The confrontation reportedly continued after the train reached Naigaon station. During the altercation, the woman allegedly threw her slipper at the man, who retaliated before pushing her off the train.

She fell into the gap between the train and the platform. As the train began moving, its wheels ran over her left arm, causing injuries so severe that doctors had to amputate it below the elbow.

The woman also sustained head injuries and required 16 stitches. She was initially taken to a hospital in Vasai before being shifted to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital for further treatment.

CCTV footage helped identify the accused

The incident was initially treated as an accident. However, after the woman’s statement was recorded on November 6, railway police began investigating it as an alleged assault.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from several locations to trace the suspect. Police said the accused had covered his face while leaving the station, making identification difficult. He was eventually traced and arrested from Naigaon East.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections relating to assault against a woman, causing grievous hurt and attempted murder. He is currently in judicial custody.