/911 also down? Users report problems on Downdetector

After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X.
911 down: Downdetector has said that people are now experiencing problems with the 911 emergency services. People are also reporting the problem on X.
After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X.