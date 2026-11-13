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911 also down? Users report problems on Downdetector

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 09:37 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 09:37 IST
911 also down? Users report problems on Downdetector

Users report problems with 911 emergency services.

Story highlights

911 down: Downdetector has said that people are now experiencing problems with the 911 emergency services. People are also reporting the problem on X.

After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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