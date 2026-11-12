/'A Legend replaces a Legend': Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (November 12) suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the head of Nvidia after the Silicon Valley billionaire resigned following revelations of two extramarital affairs. One of the alleged relationships was with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, while the other involved a company executive.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Huang's performance, describing him as having done a ‘fantastic job’, before declaring that there was "only one man" suited to succeed him: Apple's Tim Cook. "Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place -- TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!", he wrote.

The relationship between Huang and Trump has strengthened since at least 2025, developing into one of the closest partnerships between the Trump administration and Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly supported the White House's agenda and maintained a regular presence in Washington, advocating for Nvidia's ability to sell advanced semiconductors to the Chinese market.