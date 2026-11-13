/Imtiaz Ali's romantic series O Saathi Re starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari and Arjun Rampal to release on THIS date

After receiving widespread praise for Main Vaapas Aaunga, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to return to his favourite genre, romance, with his upcoming series O Saathi Re. Known for introducing complex relationships and emotional love stories to the audience, the director is gearing up to present another heartfelt romantic drama, but this time, not on the big screen but on OTT.

Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re release date

On November 12, Netflix India shared a post and announced the premiere date of the upcoming romantic drama, O Saathi Re. The series will arrive on the streaming platform on December 4. Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali, the Window Seat Films production stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The series explores complex emotions and the imbalances within a relationship where love was never equal.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. From finding identity and personal desires to power dynamics within relationships and the delicate balance between understanding and letting go, the series presents a mature take on love that goes beyond conventional romance.

Imtiaz Ali on O Saathi Re

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz Ali shares, “O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden."

He further added, "In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We’ve had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn’t have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it."

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, also shared her views and said, “Romance is such a loved genre and yet so under served in the series format. After Musafir Cafe, we are extremely excited to bring our next offering in the romance genre - Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re. The complexity of this romance is what sets it apart as it takes something as familiar as love and sees it through the lens of a dynamic that always exists in a love story, raising a never asked question - is all love truly ever equal?"

"Imtiaz has always had a wonderful understanding of people and the emotions that drive them and this love story through his lens of finding the deeper meaning in the everyday is something we can't wait for the audience to discover. After our wonderful partnership with him for Amar Singh Chamkila, there is something very special about seeing him bring his distinct storytelling sensibility to his next long-form series. With an incredible cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, Imtiaz has created a world where every character brings a unique perspective to the story," she said.

About Imtiaz Ali