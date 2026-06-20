/'Victimised in your mind': Imtiaz Ali on women embracing burqa and purdah

Imtiaz Ali is garnering critical love and respect for his recently released Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. Recently, the renowned filmmaker expressed his disapproval of the thinking of some women who feel that wearing a burqa and keeping purdah are comfortable. The director's bold thought has raised a buzz on the internet.

Imtiaz Ali on patriarchy

Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his movies that portray strong female roles, shared his views on women who have said that they are still comfortable in a purdah and a burqa.

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In a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, the filmmaker was asked to shed light on the partition of patriarchy. In response to this, the director said, “I don't like when someone says I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my purdah. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how.”

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose Main Vaapas Aaunga before the script was ready

The host added that different religions have different rules and that he cannot stop someone from doing this. To this, Ali responded, "It’s not about stopping someone, but the people around me, my thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone's house and talking. But there should be tolerance, moderation. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

Imtiaz Ali on making the Radha-Krishna story

During a conversation with ABP Live, the filmmaker discussed his urge to explore Indian mythology in the future and bring that into his story. "There are many stories of Indian mythology that have inspired me a lot. I feel I should be capable enough to make those stories," he added. "I have said this before as well. I want to make Radha-Krishna’s story," Ali said.

Also Read: Imtiaz reacts to fans quitting corporate jobs after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

About Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga