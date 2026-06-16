/Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics

Every generation has few films that transcend box-office success and become a cultural phenomenon. These are the films that fuel fan theories, dominate social media timelines, inspire endless rewatches, and become cultural touchstones that define an entire generation of movie lovers. Beyond the numbers, these films capture the imagination of audiences, dominate pop culture conversations, and create a legacy that continues to grow over time. Over the last decade and a half, a new generation of Indian filmmakers has delivered such landmark films—stories that have evolved into modern Cult Classics and cemented their creators as some of the most influential directors of our time.