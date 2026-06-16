/Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics

While trends come and go, these films have stood the test of time. More than just box-office successes, they became cultural touchstones—stories that continue to be celebrated, revisited, and passed on from one generation of movie lovers to the next.
Every generation has few films that transcend box-office success and become a cultural phenomenon. These are the films that fuel fan theories, dominate social media timelines, inspire endless rewatches, and become cultural touchstones that define an entire generation of movie lovers. Beyond the numbers, these films capture the imagination of audiences, dominate pop culture conversations, and create a legacy that continues to grow over time. Over the last decade and a half, a new generation of Indian filmmakers has delivered such landmark films—stories that have evolved into modern Cult Classics and cemented their creators as some of the most influential directors of our time.
Grand in ambition and rich in storytelling, Dhurandhar further reinforces Aditya Dhar's ability to craft cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences. Blending intense drama, high-octane action, and emotionally driven characters, the film delivers a cinematic experience that keeps audiences invested from start to finish. While the film thrives on scale and cinematic grandeur, it is the emotional weight of its story that truly connects with audiences. The film's larger-than-life ambition, gripping narrative, and commanding screen presence have resonated deeply with audiences, establishing Dhar as a filmmaker capable of turning stories into cultural events.
With Jawan, Atlee delivered a full-blown cinematic event that transcended the boundaries of a conventional mass entertainer. Layered with explosive action, powerful emotional beats, and a strong societal pulse, the film proved that mainstream entertainment can be both crowd-pleasing and meaningful. From packed cinema halls to social media timelines, Jawan was impossible to ignore, with its larger-than-life moments and commanding performances making it a defining cinematic phenomenon. Its immense cultural impact and record-breaking success further cemented Atlee's status as one of Indian cinema's most influential filmmakers, capable of turning blockbuster films into defining moments in popular culture.
Before Baahubali, Indian cinema had rarely witnessed a spectacle of such scale and ambition. With a world filled with larger-than-life heroes, breathtaking battles, and unforgettable storytelling, S. S. Rajamouli created more than just a film—he built a phenomenon. Breaking language barriers and captivating audiences across continents, Baahubali transformed the way Indian films were perceived both at home and abroad. Its stunning visuals, rich mythology, and epic narrative set new benchmarks for cinematic storytelling, while its unprecedented success proved that Indian cinema could rival the biggest global blockbusters. Years later, Baahubali remains a landmark achievement that changed the game forever.
Few films in recent years have sparked as much conversation, debate, and fascination as Animal. With his uncompromising vision, Sandeep Reddy Vanga delivered a film that challenged conventions and refused to play by the rules. Driven by emotionally layered characters, raw intensity, and a fearless approach to storytelling, Animal became a cultural lightning rod that divided opinions while captivating audiences. Beyond its box-office success, the film ignited widespread discussions about character morality, masculinity, and the evolving language of mainstream cinema, cementing its place as one of the most influential and talked-about films of its generation.
For an entire generation of movie lovers, Rockstar wasn't just a film—it became a feeling. Through Jordan's turbulent journey of love, loss, passion, and self-discovery, Imtiaz Ali crafted a story that resonated deeply with anyone who had ever experienced heartbreak or chased a dream. Elevated by iconic soundtrack and a career-defining performance, the film struck an emotional chord that continues to endure years later. What began as a coming-of-age musical drama has since evolved into a cultural touchstone, with its music, dialogues, and raw emotional intensity ensuring Rockstar remains one of the most beloved cult classics of modern Indian cinema.
When it comes to modern cult classics, Gangs of Wasseypur is impossible to overlook. With its gripping tale of power, revenge, and legacy, Anurag Kashyap redefined the gangster genre through raw storytelling, unforgettable characters, and iconic dialogues. More than a decade later, the film continues to influence popular culture, with its impact visible across contemporary Indian cinema. A true game-changer, Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the most celebrated cult classics of its generation.
Few love stories have left a mark on audiences quite like Raanjhanaa. With its intoxicating blend of unrequited love, heartbreak, passion, and political intrigue, Aanand L. Rai crafted a film that was as emotionally stirring as it was unforgettable. Brought to life by memorable characters and moments that continue to live on in popular culture, Raanjhanaa remains a film that audiences revisit time and again, cementing its status as a modern cult classic.