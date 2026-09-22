/‘We are all held hostage’: Brazil’s Lula attacks Security Council inaction, Guterres calls for reform

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday (Sept 22) criticised the United Nations Security Council for failing to act on major global challenges, saying its inaction has left the world “held hostage”.

“We are all held hostage by the inaction of the Security Council for failing to fulfil its role,” Lula said.

Speaking at the opening of the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Lula became the first world leader to address the annual gathering.

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Lula also spoke about Brazil’s upcoming elections, vowing to prevent foreign and domestic “enemies of democracy” from influencing the polls amid a continuing dispute with Washington over alleged election interference.

He said Brazil has a strong electoral system supported by public oversight and a free press. He said the country would not allow forces inside or outside Brazil to undermine the electoral process.

“We have a modern and robust election system under the watchful eye of a pluralistic citizenry and a free press,” Lula said at the UN. “We will not allow the enemies of democracy, whether domestic or foreign, to undermine the popular will.”

Guterres calls for Security Council reform

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also used the opening of the General Debate to call for reform of the Security Council.

Addressing world leaders in New York, Guterres said the 15-member body must reflect today’s world and have the legitimacy and effectiveness needed to deal with current geopolitical challenges.

“We must also reform the Security Council so that it reflects today’s world with the legitimacy and effectiveness that today’s challenges demand,” Guterres told world leaders.

Guterres said the Council was created in the aftermath of World War II, but the world has changed significantly since then.

“The world has fundamentally changed since then. A change that is far from reflected in the Security Council.”

Guterres is serving his final year as UN Secretary-General, with his second five-year term ending in December 2026. This makes the current UN General Assembly week his final high-level UNGA appearance as Secretary-General.