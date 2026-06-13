/Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose Main Vaapas Aaunga; Sharvari, Vedang Raina share BTS secrets

Main Vaapas Aaunga, the much-discussed period romantic drama starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, is now in cinemas. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film explores the weight of the Partition-era migration and the enduring nature of the human spirit.

Raina, Sharvari, and Ali recently spoke with IMDb, sharing interesting anecdotes from the sets of the film and their experience working with each other.

Why Imtiaz Ali chose to make the film

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Reflecting on how he chose the film, Imtiaz Ali shared, “There was a time when there were many films that were ready scripts, and I was going to make them at some point. Main Vaapas Aaunga at that point was just a small fledgling thought which was not even ready to be made into a film. That is the time I decided to make it.”

Is Vedang Raina unapproachable?

The conversation turned candid when the trio discussed public perception. Addressing the common misconception that he is unapproachable, Vedang Raina admitted, “People before meeting me, think that I am rude.”

Imtiaz Ali offered his own perspective on his lead actor, noting, “I can understand that. You are a person who second guesses himself, someone who puts himself through scrutiny a lot. You apply a lot of your mind to that, which makes you less free flowing when you meet someone for the first time.”

Sharvari on her favourite films

Discussing the cinematic works that have left a lasting impression on them, Sharvari expressed her admiration for recent standout performances, saying, “I have said this before as well, and not that I am saying that I could have done a better or worse job, but because of the film and performance that I genuinely like is Raazi.”

She also noted her deep appreciation for modern storytelling, adding, “I would have loved to do a movie like 12th Fail, calling it an incredible film and an equally incredible part,” a sentiment echoed by Vedang Raina, who confirmed, “12th Fail is one of my recent favourites as well.”

When asked about his personal go-to movie, Imtiaz Ali shared a fun personal preference: “It’s a movie called Dulhe Raja. I have seen it like 30 times and it is a very fun film and I watch it all the time.”

BTS moments from Main Vaapas Aaunga

The group also shared a playful moment regarding the early days of production.

Sharvari shared to Imtiaz Ali, “In the initial days when we were trying to figure things out, we noticed that you’re quite an introvert. I was very apprehensive of approaching you, because I thought I was bothering you on my off days, but I had a lot of questions to ask, one of which was ‘What does the term “Haman” mean?’ I initially asked Vedang to go and ask you the same, but he insisted on me going myself by saying ‘I know, but you go!’ Later I pushed that I will myself go, but then you wore your headgear and stood in a position that clearly meant that you’re in your default thinking pose, making me take a Big U-Turn and rush back.”

Laughing at the memory, Imtiaz Ali replied, “Are you sure I was not Lamenting?” before clarifying, “Haman is a Mumbaikar term, similar to ‘Apan’.”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Helmed by Ali, the film is set across two timelines and explores themes of memory, displacement, loss and enduring love. The film follows an elderly man's longing to revisit his ancestral home in present-day Pakistan.

Main Vaapas Aaunga reunites A. R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Ali, who have previously collaborated for films like Rockstar and Tamasha.

Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, film’s music has been released under Tips Music.