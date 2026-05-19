/Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari in Imtiaz Ali's emotional tale of love and partition | Watch

The makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is set to showcase a deeply emotional story filled with romance, separation, and nostalgia. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and the trailer has given a glimpse of its heartfelt emotions and lingering memories.

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer

Since the release of the teaser and songs, fans are excited about the film, and now, with the trailer, the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga has given viewers a closer look into Ali's layered storytelling.

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Released on Monday, the clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari blends romance with the emotional scars caused by the Partition.

The trailer begins with Naseeruddin Shah’s character lying on his deathbed, expressing one final wish, to return to Sargodha, now located in Pakistan, where he once lived before the Partition.

Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of his grandson, who decides to fulfil that wish and uncover the story of a love that remained incomplete for almost eight decades.

As the trailer moves forward, it showcases past timelines. Vedang Raina and Sharvari portray the younger versions connected to the old love story. Their romance unfolds amid the painful incident of 1947, while the present-day narrative follows Dosanjh’s emotional journey across borders.

Imitiaz Ali opens up about the film

Speaking about the film, the director said, "What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the partition of the country," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June."

About the film