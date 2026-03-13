/Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali brings the story of sacrifice, love & longing

In Imtiaz Ali’s world, love is never just a feeling. It is a journey that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations, and memories that refuse to fade away. In his next theatrical outing, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ali takes us on one such journey.

Bringing Imtiaz’s vision to life is a stellar cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz, a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies. Adding to the excitement, the film will also feature a song sung by Diljit, marking his first collaboration with this trio!

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films the film will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026.

The makers unveiled the teaser of the film today. Set to Diljit’s evocative vocals, the teaser offers a glimpse into a story that feels both intimate and expansive, a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country.