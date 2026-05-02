/'Hope He Is Coping Mentally': Fans concerned after Diljit Dosanjh’s emotional concert remarks

Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again grabbing headlines. The singer, actor and producer who has delivered hits like Born to Shine, Tu Juliet Jatt Di and Naina, among others, is now once again viral for his comment on stage during his concert in Calgary. His deeply personal thoughts had led to sparking concern amongst fans.

Viral clip of Diljit Dosanjh's comments during concert

The singer, who has always maintained his cheerful stance in public addressed his personal thoughts.

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and his views on morality, leaving fans concerned for him. In the clip which is shared across all platforms, including Reddit, the singer said, "I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of."

He further said, "This is not just a matter of Punjab; it is and will always be. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am sending it on this stage, and this is my god."

"I have no fear of death, and I don't have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?" Diljit concluded.

Fans' reaction to Diljit comments

Soon, the remarks of Diljit went viral within no time, and one user wrote, "We don't know what happened, but hope he's coping mentally and has enough support in place."

Another user wrote, "Fame takes a toll on mental health." “Yeah, that's the price they pay for fame – very sad! Fame comes with sacrificing your mental health and much more. Fame is very expensive, but everyone still craves it,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada for his Aura World Tour 2026. Following a record-setting concert in Vancouver on April 23, he is touring various cities, including Calgary and Edmonton, with the tour continuing to the US later.