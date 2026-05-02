/Met Gala 2025 flashback: Shah Rukh Khan's King Khan moment, Diljit Dosanjh' s punjabi royalty

The carpet of Met Gala 2026 is set to roll out again in New York on May 4. But before that, we have looked back at year 2025, which was truly special for India and it's celebrities. Scroll and take a look
2025 was the year India made its presence felt at the Met Gala. The prestigious event saw several South Asian celebrities walk the red carpet in standout looks. Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian cinema superstar with a following of billions, made his debut and channeled his inner king for the occasion. Kiara Advani, now embracing her “mommy era,” made history as the first pregnant Indian actress to attend. Diljit Dosanjh also turned heads with his Punjabi royalty-inspired look.
It was a moment that will go down in Met Gala history. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a Sabyasachi outfit, channeling his “King” persona with a black ensemble and statement jewelry.
Kiara Advani and her pregnancy glow! The actress, who is now a mom of a baby girl, walked the red carpet flaunting her baby bump in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble that had a gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals. She became the first Indian celebrity to walk the Met Gala pregnant.
Diljit Dosanjh and his unforgetabble Met Gala look. The actor-singer made heads turn with his maiden appearance at the Met Gala 2025. For the event, he chose an ivory and gold ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung, which gave tribute to his Punjabi heritage. The highlight of his look was the Punjabi Gurmukhi script, which was inscribed in gold inside the map of Punjab.
Priyanka Chopra has been a Met Gala regular over the years. Last year, she attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas, and the pair looked like a classic Hollywood couple straight out of the retro era. For the occasion, Chopra wore a fitted polka-dot Balmain tuxedo dress. There’s no confirmation yet on whether she will attend this year’s event or not.
Manish Malhotra needs no introduction. One of India’s most renowned and celebrity-favorite designers is set to attend the Met Gala alongside his close friend Karan Johar. Last year, he attended the event in a dramatic long embroidered coat paired with a white T-shirt and a jeweled tie.