/Met Gala 2025 flashback: Shah Rukh Khan's King Khan moment, Diljit Dosanjh' s punjabi royalty

2025 was the year India made its presence felt at the Met Gala. The prestigious event saw several South Asian celebrities walk the red carpet in standout looks. Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian cinema superstar with a following of billions, made his debut and channeled his inner king for the occasion. Kiara Advani, now embracing her “mommy era,” made history as the first pregnant Indian actress to attend. Diljit Dosanjh also turned heads with his Punjabi royalty-inspired look.