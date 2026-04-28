/Diljit Dosanjh returns to The Tonight Show as a guest, gives host Jimmy Fallon a crash course in bhangra | Watch

Punjabi aa gaye, oye! (Punjabis have arrived) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh brought a flavour of Punjab to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dosanjh was back on theNew York-based late-night talk show on Monday, two years after he made his debut on the show. The singer-actor gave a lesson on bhangra to host Jimmy Fallon and perform his song Morni.

Diljit Dosanjh teases Morni to Jimmy Fallon

Unlike his 2024 debut on the show, where he only performed as a performer, on Monday’s episode, he featured as a guest.

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Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his appearance on the episode. The video also shows Dosanjh giving a lesson in bhangra to Fallon. Bhangra is the traditional dance form of Punjab.

The video begins with a member of Dosanjh’s team opening the studio door and saying, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge (You thought we would not come back)?”

The camera then turns to Diljit, who says, “Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don’t leave in a hurry. We are here at Jimmy Fallon).”

He then performs bhangra steps in the studio. Dosanjh also shared a thank-you note that Fallon had written to him on his Instagram Stories. Dosanjh shared multiple posts later on his time at the show, including a snippet of him performing Morni wearing a traditional black outfit and turban.

The show’s official Instagram account also posted clips from the set, which show Dosanjh giving Fallon a crash course in bhangra. The two are seen dancing together and laughing through the exchange. When Fallon asks what beats they should dance on, Diljit says bhangra can be performed on any beat, even to the sound of a generator.

The video led to a collective meltdown of fans in the comment section. One Instagram user commented, “Our favourite sardaar taking over Hollywood. Let’s go.”

Another said, “Punjabi doobara bhi chaa gaye oye (Punjabis are back in the limelight).” Some fans were even crushing on Dosanjh’s pink turban, which gave a pop of colour to his otherwise black outfit.