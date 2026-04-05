/Main Vaapas Aaunga: AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh bring a soulful track for Imtiaz Ali’s next

A. R. Rahman and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to treat fans with an upcoming song titled Kya Kamaal Hai from Imtiaz Ali’s next project, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Since the announcement, netizens have flooded social media with excitement about the track, as this is the first collaboration between Rahman and Dosanjh.

About the song

The track is written by lyricist Irshad Kamil and carries an emotional message. "It serves as a gentle reminder of the beautiful world we live in, one where love is abundant, happiness outweighs sorrow, and togetherness has the power to break every barrier," the press note read, as quoted by ANI.

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The now viral video, shared by Instant Bollywood, shows the artists posing for photos together. According to reports, the film stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles alongside Dosanjh in the lead.

Calling Kya Kamaal Hai a "song of hope," the makers shared that it resonates with themes of love and resilience in turbulent times.

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About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga also brings together Rahman, Kamil, and Ali once again, who gave memorable soundtracks in films like Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha.



The film is a romantic drama that encapsulates"stolen glances, unfinished conversations, and memories that refuse to fade away." Set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the film tells a story of "love and longing."

Backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Films and presented by Applause Entertainment, the film is slated to release on June 12.

The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser, released in March, begins with narration by Diljit Dosanjh and introduces the character of Naseer, shown lying in a hospital bed.