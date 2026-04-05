/Chand Mera Dil: Karan Johar shares new poster of Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer; hints at big reveal tomorrow

Karan Johar is all set to treat Bollywood fans with another romantic film titled Chand Mera Dil. The filmmaker took to his social media on Sunday to unveil a new poster of the project, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani.

Karan Johar shares a new poster

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Johar hinted that audiences will soon be able to get a glimpse of the lead characters Aarav and Chandni, sparking a buzz about the teaser of the film.

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The post read, "Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota… bas thoda paagal hona padta hai! See you tomorrow at 11AM to meet our Aarav & Chandni!"

The newly released poster showcases the actors walking down a street, with the Lalwani's arm wrapped around Panday. The project is said to be based on the theme of love and romance.

Fans reactions

As soon as the poster surfaced online, fans filled the comment section with excitement and curiosity. "We are super excited," wrote one fan. "My heart is beating so fasstttttttt!!!! CAN NOT WAIT!!!! Fire," said another. "This looks so good," read the third comment. "Cant wait," said another.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil is the first onscreen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Earlier, the makers had announced the film with striking posters teasing intense and passionate romance.

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Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani work front

Panday was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from Chand Mera Dil, she is gearing up for Call Me Bae Season 2, featuring Vir Das and Shruti Haasan. Meanwhile, Lalwani was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan.