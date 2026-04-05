/Birthday special: Revisit 5 best films of Rashmika Mandanna; Pushpa, Chhaava and more

Where to watch: Netflix

The actress's role in the historical action as Yesubhai is said to be one of her best performances. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and more.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie becomes the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, earning Rs 807.91 crores globally.