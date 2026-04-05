/Birthday special: Revisit 5 best films of Rashmika Mandanna; Pushpa, Chhaava and more

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most prolific Indian actresses. Her career is marked by a string of successful films, each showcasing her impactful performances. From Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise to Geetanjali in Animal, take a look at some of her best movies.
Widely recognised as one of the best actresses, Rashmika Mandanna has carved out a strong mark in the film industry, winning the hearts of millions with her magnetic screen persona and effortless dialogue delivery. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, revisit some of her best movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the action thriller, Rashmika is seen in the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. Her performance became a cultural touchstone, achieving widespread acclaim. Her chemistry with the actor and the way she played her character were remarkable.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
Her performance in this romantic blockbuster resonated with viewers, thanks to its relatability and appeal. The film's triumph made her a top star, and it's still one of her most cherished roles. She was seen as Geetha opposite Vijay Deverakonda as Vijay Govind.
Where to watch: Netflix
The actress's role in the historical action as Yesubhai is said to be one of her best performances. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and more.
According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie becomes the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, earning Rs 807.91 crores globally.
Where to watch: Netflix
In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Rashmika delivered a more intense and nuanced performance as Geetanjali, the wife of Ranbir Kapoor's character. She brought real emotional weight to a complicated story, and it was a major commercial hit.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mandanna is seen as Tadaka, a vampire-like creature, who falls in love with Ayushmann Khurrana's character named Alok. This is another film of the actress that was a commercial success. The cast also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and more.