/Hansal Mehta confirms Pralay is 'not an adaptation'; all about Ranveer Singh’s zombie thriller

After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next project, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, it is a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller backed by Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films along with Singh Maa Kasam Films. While the cast and other details are still under wraps, the film is already generating buzz.

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Hansal Mehta reacts to rumours

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There has been a rumour around the film, which claims that it draws inspiration from Blindness. However, Hansal Mehta denies the speculation, saying, "It's not an adaptation. Jay and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Further, I think a book like Blindness is not easily adapted to film. I had seen the 2008 film adaptation (starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo), and it wasn't great. Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie... I feel they are best experienced on paper. Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter India.

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Did Ranveer Singh initiate the film?

Speaking about the origin of the project, Mehta revealed that the project was initiated by Ranveer Singh himself. "Jai had been working on this idea for a long time. When Ranveer saw his directorial work, he was impressed. Then Jai pitched the idea to him. Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it, helping Jai create the world he wants to present in the film. Ranveer’s conviction and commitment towards both the script and Jai has enabled Pralay," he added.

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About the film

Sharing insights about the film, Mehta said, "It’s a post-apocalyptic world that hasn’t been attempted before at this scale in India. Development is not just about writing. It also includes ideas, how you shape them, how you visualise them, and how you eventually sell them to a third party, to a star or a studio."

He further added, "The victory of Jai’s film will depend on its immersive nature. How do you make a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world believable? To that end, we are working with some of the best talent from around the world. And we are trying to achieve it at a fraction of the cost in which Hollywood would have done it."