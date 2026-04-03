/Dhurandhar 2 plagiarism row: Aditya Dhar takes legal action over Santosh Kumar RS claims, report



Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shattering box office records. Amid all this, the movie has found itself in the midst of controversy after filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS alleged that the superhit film is plagiarized, claiming that he had written the script in 2013.



Days after Kumar accused Dhar of plagiarising the script, it has been learned that the Uri director has already taken legal action against the claims.



A source told HT that Dhar has already issued a notice to Santosh, who continues to make allegations against him and his film.

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''Aditya Dhar has already issued a notice to Santosh Kumar through his legal team, refuting the allegations and requesting him to refrain from making false claims. Despite the aforesaid, since Santosh continues to make baseless allegations, Aditya is in the process of initiating appropriate legal proceedings against him,” the source said.

However, Santosh has claimed that he has received an email, saying that the makers were harassing him.

“It is not a notice, it is just a reply on my mail. They were harassing me, that I should not complain and that I am defaming them for my publicity. I told them in going legal, so don't send me messages, come to court,” he said.

What's the whole story? RS's plagiarism allegation against Dhurandhar 2

On April 1, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS claimed that the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge had copied the script that he had written in 2013. Accusing Dhar of plagiarising his script, the filmmaker claimed that the film's story is quite similar to a script he wrote in 2023. He noticed the resemblance between his script and the movie only after watching it.

He also claimed that the script titled D Saheb was officially registered with the Screenwriters Association on November 20.

"You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023," he said.