/Mukesh Chhabra explains why Sara Arjun was his pick in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to shatter records of history. While Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is achieving the heights, the casting director has plenty to spark buzz about. Recently, when he revealed the three previously unknown contenders for Akshaye Khanna’s role of Rehman Dakait, Mukesh Chhabra also shared details about casting Yaleena opposite Ranveer Singh.

Mukesh Chhabra on why he chose Sara Arjun as Yaleena

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In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Chhabra revealed why Sara Arjun was chosen to play Yaleena, the wife of Hamza, portrayed by Singh. He explained in Hindi, which has been translated into English, he said, "A lot of people were messaging Aditya too, pleading that they wanted to cast alongside Ranveer's character. I was getting messages as well, but I told Aditya very clearly that we need to have a fresh face that truly looked like she belonged to the place."

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He further added, "It should be a completely fresh face. Though Sara had done films before as a child actor, but never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear that if we were going to be in that world, then we should definitely wonder who the girl is. We did so many auditions, 1200-1300 auditions, and then we finalised Sara's audition. We were also craving a new face.”

Sara Arjun's role in Dhurandhar

Sara was cast in the role of Yaleena, Jameel Jamali's daughter, played by Rakesh Bedi. As the daughter of a Pakistani politician, her character undergoes a significant journey from a stubborn young woman to a bold individual who stood courageously after knowing that Hamza is an Indian spy for the sake of her child.

Age gap controversy

Following several controversies, the casting of Sara opposite Ranveer became the topic of discussion due to the major age-gap of twenty years between them.

Dhurandhar's Box Office collection Day 16

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its historic box office run, solidifying its status as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The action thriller has collected Rs 959.37 crore in India and Rs 1,523.58 crore worldwide, according to a report by Sacnilk.