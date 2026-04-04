/'Gave very weird logic': Mukesh Chhabra reveals 3 renowned actors declined Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as a box office juggernaut, with fans as well as celebrities praising the storyline and the cast. While the second installment did not feature Akshaye Khanna in a full-fledged role, viewers are still not over the actor's powerful performance as Rahman Dakait. But do you know, three actors rejected playing the iconic character of Dhurandhar?

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Mukesh Chhabra on Akshaye Khanna's role

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Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that one popular South Indian actor and two Bollywood actors rejected the role, saying that Dhurandhar had an ensemble cast and was mostly a Ranveer Singh film. "I can’t take any names but 2-3 actors had said no for his role. I am sure they are regretting that decision today. An actor from South and two from Bollywood gave very weird logic," he shared. "They said that this is an ensemble cast and its actually Ranveer’s film, but Aditya moves on from negative thoughts quickly."

Chhabra added that after multiple rejections, he approached Khanna, who was convinced within a day after hearing the script.

On casting difficulties

During an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Chhabra stated that "Initially, even Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna were not sure about the film," and "only R Madhavan said yes," and others took time. The casting director also added that Dhar was considering so many people, and they did not think of casting "so many big stars."

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However, he added, “When you start a film, you wonder how so many big actors will come on board. At first, none of this was there, but gradually, as we discussed, it started falling into place. Most actors usually worry about how much screen time they will get. We said that here, the impact is what matters. If you look at Madhavan's part, with only 12 to 14 days of work, the impact of the role is huge.”

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