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Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna and Udaybir Sandhu's viral Dhurandhar dialogues at Mumbai event | Watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 10:08 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 10:08 IST
Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna and Udaybir Sandhu's viral Dhurandhar dialogues at Mumbai event | Watch

Ranveer Singh recreates dialogues from Dhurandhar Photograph: (X)

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Ranveer Singh's recreation of popular dialogues of Akshaye Khanna and Udaybir Sandhu from his latest film Dhurandhar at a Mumbai event has gone viral. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already creating a storm at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, the spy-thriller is being praised for its acting skills and plotline. Amid this, several clips of Ranveer Singh seen having a gala time at the NMACC third anniversary gala in Mumbai on April 3. The Bollywood actor was seen recreating some of the popular dialogues from the movie.

Viral dialogues recreated by Ranveer Singh

In one of the clips, Ranveer Singh recreated Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait's line in the film "Assalamulaikum Lyari". While in another clip, he performed another dialogue from the movie – i.e., of his character Jaskirat's best friend Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu – Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhey, Jassi (Didn't you miss home Jassi), which brought loud cheers from the audience.

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Apart from Dhurandhar dialogues, Ranveer Singh also grooved to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyan with Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan during a live performance.

Dhurandhar: Cast, plot and more

Dhurandhar was first released on December 5, 2025, followed by its release of the second part on March 19, 2026. The spy-thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, a RAW agent infiltrating Pakistan's Lyari underworld to dismantle a terrorist-gangster nexus.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film featured Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

So far, as per the report of Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge's gross collection is Rs 1,180.69 crore in 18 days, and the total India net collection is Rs 986.20 crore, with final collections yet to be reported.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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