Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already creating a storm at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, the spy-thriller is being praised for its acting skills and plotline. Amid this, several clips of Ranveer Singh seen having a gala time at the NMACC third anniversary gala in Mumbai on April 3. The Bollywood actor was seen recreating some of the popular dialogues from the movie.

Viral dialogues recreated by Ranveer Singh

In one of the clips, Ranveer Singh recreated Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait's line in the film "Assalamulaikum Lyari". While in another clip, he performed another dialogue from the movie – i.e., of his character Jaskirat's best friend Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu – Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhey, Jassi (Didn't you miss home Jassi), which brought loud cheers from the audience.

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Also Read: Mukesh Chhabra explains why Sara Arjun was his pick in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh

Apart from Dhurandhar dialogues, Ranveer Singh also grooved to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyan with Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan during a live performance.

Dhurandhar: Cast, plot and more

Dhurandhar was first released on December 5, 2025, followed by its release of the second part on March 19, 2026. The spy-thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, a RAW agent infiltrating Pakistan's Lyari underworld to dismantle a terrorist-gangster nexus.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film featured Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, and Arjun Rampal, among others.