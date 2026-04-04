/Dhurandhar 2 outperforms Baahubali 2 in US; Rana Daggubati says, 'a decade later, but it’s still very good'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to be the audience's top favourite in theatres. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, the sequel has been shattering records since the first day of its release. The movie has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Aditya Dhar's film has earned around $22 million at the North American box office. With this, it has broken the record held by Prabhas' film for nine years. Released in 2017, Baahubali 2 had earned $20.8 million. After the film crossed this milestone, actor Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva, reacted to his film finally being surpassed.



What Rana Daggubati had to say on Dhurandhar's surpassing Baahubali 2 at US box office

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Speaking about Dhurandhar 2's milestone at the USA box office, Daggubati said it’s good that the film has performed so well. Speaking to Variety India, he said,“It’s good. It’s a decade later, but it’s still very good. I think we’re all still touching the tip of the iceberg.”



Adding that on Indian films are performing well at international box office and connecting with the audience oversease. “There’s been all kinds of cinema that’s going to see a little beauty. I’ll talk about this Malayalam film about nurses who are working in Bombay. Now it’s a story that did reasonably well in India but phenomenally globally. Like France’s collections alone will be four times that of India. So, our local stories are resonating in different parts of the world because there’s human understanding to them,” he said.

Daggubati's reaction comes days after the Dhurandhar broke Baahubali's 9-year-old record. On March 29, the social media handle of the period epic congratulated Dhar and the entire team.

''Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilmsand the entire team of #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge on breaking the 9-year-old records of #Baahubali2 and setting new box office benchmarks in India, USA and worldwide!'' the post reads.

Dhurandhar's overseas box office collection

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to contrasting reviews, with one section praising Dhar's filmmaking and Singh's performance, while the other criticised the film for showing excessive violence. Nevertheless, the movie impressed the audience, who went on to watch it. The movie, which has already broken several records and is continuing its mind-blowing run, has so far surpassed the Rs 1500 crore mark at the box office worldwide. With this milestone, the movie has become the fourth Indian film to join this elite club of Indian films.