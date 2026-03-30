/Dhurandhar 2 leaked on YouTube amid strong box office run; fans urge Aditya Dhar to take action

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, has been creating a storm at the Bollywood box office by zooming past Rs 1000 crore. Released in cinemas on March 19, the spy-thriller has emerged as a massive commercial success while simultaneously sparking significant legal and social debates. Amid the success, several YouTube handles have emerged which have been circulating videos claiming to be full movies.

Dhurandhar 2 leaked on YouTube?

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its wave in India and worldwide and continues to smash box office records. After the YouTube leak news circulated, netizens quickly jumped in and shared this on social media platform X, tagging director Aditya Dhar.

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One user wrote, "@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube. Please raise a complaint on YouTube... I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore at a minimum. I love the storytelling and cinematography so much. Cried on the last scene.YouTube channel name:

A2z movie."

Another user wrote, "Dear @AdityaDharFilms & @yamigautam Youtube has uploaded your full movie.. Please take action."