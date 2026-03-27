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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller surpasses Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD; crosses Rs1000 crore worldwide

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 12:19 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 12:26 IST
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller surpasses Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD; crosses Rs1000 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8 Photograph: (X)

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run, crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide in eight days of its release. It has achieved a milestone by surpassing blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD. Here's what the report says.

Dhurandhar 2 continues its historic run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down on the eighth day of its official release. Led by Ranveer Singh’s electrifying performance, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is doing exceptionally well at the box office, surpassing the Day 8 earnings of major blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 8

According to a report by Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directorial collected a net of Rs 49.70 Cr across 19,493 showings on Thursday. This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 805.32 Cr.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 261.92 Cr for eight days, bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 1,067.24 crore.

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Beats blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark by entering the elite Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide. In just seven days since its official release, the film has shattered all previous blockbuster records, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore) and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,042 crore).

The film showcases Ranveer Singh's unbeatable energy as Hamza/Jaskirat Singh Rangi - an undercover Indian agent in Pakistan. The espionage thriller has maintained record-breaking weekday momentum in its second week.

WION's review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

WION's Pragati Awasthi in her review of the film praised the outstanding performance by the prolific team of actors.She also adds that the film is too violent. “At its core, it is a man’s game, run by power, revenge, and dominance, which the first one was too, but this time, all attention is on action, which is way too much.”

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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