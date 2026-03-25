/International critics slam Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, call it 'sociopathic'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, plunges audiences into pulse-pounding espionage, revolving around Indian undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. Released on March 19, the film has been receiving widespread acclaim from fans across the globe, not just in the domestic market.

While the movie continues to draw audiences to theatres in the West, it has not impressed critics to the same extent.



The sequel takes viewers back into Hamza Ali Mazari’s world, focusing on his rise in Lyari and within the ISI, as well as his involvement with Pakistan-based terror groups, all while he seeks revenge for multiple terrorist attacks.

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International media slams Dhurandhar: The Revenge



Starring Ranveer Singh, the film holds a 38% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Beyond the platform, it has largely received negative reviews from international critics, many of whom have criticised its brutal violence.

Nicolas Rapold of The New York Times, in the review, wrote that the movie of the, ‘’current moment, which isn’t exactly a comfort.''

‘’Numbing violence routinely features burning people alive and point-blank executions, along with threats to wipe out bloodlines. (The music feels less like punchy needle-drops than the background to gaming, which one first-person-shooter flourish evokes.).'' the review reads.

Meanwhile, Sarah Manvel, in her review for Movies We Texted About, called the entire experience sociopathic.

''The brutality and gore is so serious that the use of Rasputin by Boney M in one frankly racist sequence is not actually funny. The entire experience is sociopathic,” she writes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office

Despite the criticism, audiences have praised Ranveer Singh’s performance as an Indian spy on a mission to infiltrate a terrorist network in Pakistan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s international earnings. Despite not being released in the Gulf region, it has grossed over $22.6 million (approximately ₹212 crore) in overseas markets.

''#Xclusiv... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' SMASHES RECORDS *OVERSEAS*… #DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas

Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Sun.

⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million, ⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million, ⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million,⭐️ Sun: $ 6 million

⭐️ Total: $ 22.6 million [₹ 212.32 cr].''

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review: It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far