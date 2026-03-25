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  • /International critics slam Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, call it 'sociopathic'

International critics slam Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, call it 'sociopathic'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 14:17 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 14:24 IST
International critics slam Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, call it 'sociopathic'

Poster of Dhurandhar : The Revenge Photograph: (X)

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie, led by Ranveer Singh, revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazai/Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Apart from Singh, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, plunges audiences into pulse-pounding espionage, revolving around Indian undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. Released on March 19, the film has been receiving widespread acclaim from fans across the globe, not just in the domestic market.

While the movie continues to draw audiences to theatres in the West, it has not impressed critics to the same extent.

The sequel takes viewers back into Hamza Ali Mazari’s world, focusing on his rise in Lyari and within the ISI, as well as his involvement with Pakistan-based terror groups, all while he seeks revenge for multiple terrorist attacks.

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International media slams Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Starring Ranveer Singh, the film holds a 38% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Beyond the platform, it has largely received negative reviews from international critics, many of whom have criticised its brutal violence.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 BO collection Day 6: Film mints THIS much on Tuesday

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Nicolas Rapold of The New York Times, in the review, wrote that the movie of the, ‘’current moment, which isn’t exactly a comfort.''

‘’Numbing violence routinely features burning people alive and point-blank executions, along with threats to wipe out bloodlines. (The music feels less like punchy needle-drops than the background to gaming, which one first-person-shooter flourish evokes.).'' the review reads.

Meanwhile, Sarah Manvel, in her review for Movies We Texted About, called the entire experience sociopathic.

Also read: R Madhavan on Dhurandhar 2 smoking row: 'Cigarette was already put out'

''The brutality and gore is so serious that the use of Rasputin by Boney M in one frankly racist sequence is not actually funny. The entire experience is sociopathic,” she writes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office

Despite the criticism, audiences have praised Ranveer Singh’s performance as an Indian spy on a mission to infiltrate a terrorist network in Pakistan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s international earnings. Despite not being released in the Gulf region, it has grossed over $22.6 million (approximately ₹212 crore) in overseas markets.

''#Xclusiv... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' SMASHES RECORDS *OVERSEAS*… #DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas
Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Sun.
⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million, ⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million, ⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million,⭐️ Sun: $ 6 million
⭐️ Total: $ 22.6 million [₹ 212.32 cr].''

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review: It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far

‘’Aditya Dhar’s film faces the challenge of living up to the expectations set by the first film, which was truly a mind-blowing saga. Dhurandhar raised the bar so high that its sequel had a tough task from the start, and while The Revenge goes bigger, louder, and more brutal, especially in the climax, it still doesn’t fully recreate the impact of the first.'' Pragati Awasthi writes in her review. Click here to read the full review.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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