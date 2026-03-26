/Aamir Khan reveals he is yet to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stormed the box office ever since it release on March 19. As the film continues its dream run at the box office, it has been lauded by fans as well as industry peers, including veterans like Rajinikanth and others. While many have already watched the film, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has yet to watch Aditya Dhar’s latest film. Khan though, has sent best wishes to the team of Dhurandhar.

Speaking on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Aamir said he has been hearing only "praises" about the film's performance and success.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."

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Not just Aamir, but Vicky Kaushal has also not watched Dhurandhar 2.

On the first day of IFFD 2026, he said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part; I'm yet to watch the second. But Aditya is a great filmmaker-he's got a great cast together-and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much. I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge picks up from where the first film had ended and traces back Hamza’s origin story. Ranveer Singh plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities and eventually becomes the mafia king of Lyari.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore (gross) worldwide within seven days of its release.