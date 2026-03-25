/'We will take you in the movie': How a government doctor landed a role in Dhurandhar 2 after treating Arjun Rampal



A doctor in Ludhiana, who would have never thought of appearing in films, has just had a brief appearance in the year's superhit film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Not only this, but he also shared the screen with none other than the lead star of the movie, Ranveer Singh. You must be wondering when, where and how.

If you have watched the second part, then you might remember the scene where Ranveer's character, Jaskirat, is boarding an airplane to India, and there is a doctor assisting the injured actor onto the flight. What if we told you that the person who appears as the doctor is a real-life doctor who got the part after visiting the set due to a medical emergency involving actor Arjun Rampal? Read on to know the full story.

How a real-life doctor got the role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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This is when destiny plays its part. A real-life doctor, Dr. Sunny Ashok, a government medical officer from Pakhowal in Ludhiana, visited the set of the film to treat Rampal and ended up having a cameo appearance in the superhit saga.

While his performance in the movie is brief, it is still a big moment for Sunny, who never imagined he would ever be featured in a film and that too superhit. His appearance in the movie has now been etched in memory forever.

How he landed the role in the movie?

Dhurandhar was shot across several locations in Punjab. During one of the scenes being filmed near a railway track close to Ludhiana, Dr. Ashok, who is posted at a government health facility, was called on July 8, 2025, after Rampal, who plays the role of Major Iqbal, sustained a head injury while shooting an action sequence.

Speaking to Tribune, Dr Ashok shared,“There was panic as it seemed Arjun would need scans and hospitalisation. However, the injury was not serious. I checked his reflexes. All were happy that he was okay.”



Days later, he was called to the set again, this time at Sahnewal Airport, where the climax scene of Ranveer boarding the flight was being shot. When he asked Ranveer for a picture, the actor surprised him with something more. However, it has been also reported that the actor suggested to cast a doctor in the scene, and Dhar loved his idea.

The doctor, who first thought it was a joke, shared how he first learned about his cameo appearance.

“I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Brother, why just a photo, we will take you in the movie,’” Dr Ashok shared.

Ashok, who acted first time in his lifetime, shared that he got the appreciation from Dhar for his performance.

''Dhar congratulated me for acting natural, saying I never looked into the camera and behaved exactly as a doctor would when seeing an injured Indian hero de-boarding a plane,” Dr Ashok said.

Calling Ranveer, Arjun and other cast and crew of the movie's down to earn, he said,''All the film crew, and especially Ranveer and Arjun Rampal, were very down to earth and friendly,” he said.