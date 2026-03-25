/'Rs 2,500 is what we save in a month': Auto driver featured in Dhurandhar 2 couldn’t afford tickets for family

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is garnering huge numbers at the box office since its release on March 19. The internet is busy discussing several scenes from the film, and one particular moment that has caught attention is the climax, when Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, visits his home in Punjab. If you watched the movie, you must have noticed that he arrives at his house in an auto-rickshaw. Amid all the buzz around the film, the driver of the auto has also garnered huge attention, as his video has gone viral.

The clip that has taken the internet by storm shows the driver sharing that he has not been able to watch the movie or his scene due to financial distress.

Dhurandhar 2 auto-driver shares that he has not been able to watch the movie

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In the final moments of the movie, the auto-driver, whose name is Harjeet, makes a brief appearance. While his role is small and may have gone unnoticed by millions, for him, it is a moment he will never forget.



In an interview with the Punjabi news channel Daily Post Punjabi, the auto driver talked about how he has not been able to afford to watch the movie himself due to the high ticket prices.

When asked him if he had watched the movie, he said in Punjabi,''I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around Rs 500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet.''

When asked if his family had been urging him to watch the movie in the theatre, he said that it would cost ₹2,500 in total. That is the amount he manages to save in a month.

''Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. ₹2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we would wait a bit and watch it later,” he said.



Dhurandhar 2 is single-handedly ruling the screens, and in the first week of its release, ticket prices have soared as high as Rs 2,000 in metro cities. However, in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, ticket prices range between Rs 200 and Rs 500.

Dhurandhar 2 climax scene

In the final scene of the movie, when Jaskirat Singh Rangi is brought back to India alive, he quietly escapes from the intelligence agencies and goes to his village in Pathankot, Punjab. As he reaches his house, Ranveer’s character is seen stepping out of the rickshaw and walking towards his home. He sees his elderly mother cleaning, his sister doing household chores, and her children nearby.

