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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan poses with Ranveer Singh at Mumbai Party | See pic

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 16:29 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 16:29 IST
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan poses with Ranveer Singh at Mumbai Party | See pic

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan Photograph: (X)

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A pic of Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame from an event in Mumbai has gone viral amid Dhurandhar 2's box office success. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the second part of Dhurandhar, it was released on March 19.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is being praised by celebrities, critics and audiences for the performance and plot of the film. With the spy thriller doing well at the box office with a collection of Rs 1300 crore, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success. Amid this, a picture of him and Shah Rukh Khan posing together has gone viral on social media platforms.

Viral pic of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Ranveer Singh

Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, were seen attending the birthday bash of businessman Mohit Kamboj's daughter Mishka Kamboj in Mumbai.

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In the viral picture, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh and many more are seen posing for a photo, capturing them smiling. This comes amid the growing buzz of silence on acknowledgement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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In another X post shared, a clip of Shah Rukh Khan is seen vibing to AP Dhillon's music.

For the unversed, according to the report of Sacnilk, the second installment of Dhurandhar's worldwide collection is Rs 1363.15 crore, in addition to India's collection of Rs 1013.15 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action-thriller titled King, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026. This marks the second collaboration of director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.

The cast reportedly includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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