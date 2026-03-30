/Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection- Crosses ₹1300 crore worldwide; beats first film on day 11

With an extraordinary box-office run, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly crossed the ₹1300 crore mark worldwide in just 11 days of its release. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has shattered the records of several Indian blockbusters and still shows no signs of slowing down.

Second weekend earnings

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According to a report by Sacnilk, the film saw a slight dip in the second week, but brought a surge in numbers on the weekend. It reportedly collected around ₹41.75 crore and ₹62.85 crore on this Friday and Saturday, respectively, followed by ₹68 crore on Sunday, marking the biggest second Sunday for an Indian film.

Now the domestic total reportedly stands at ₹847 crore net with over ₹1000 crore gross. With this, the second installment has surpassed the 2025 film, Dhurandhar, which earned around Rs ₹1,307.35 crore at the global box office.

Worldwide box-office

Additionally, the film has also crossed the earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and became the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. As per reports, Dhurandhar 2 worldwide gross collections stand at Rs ₹1,363.15 crore, which also includes ₹1,013.15 crore from India.

Now, the second installment is eyeing to break the records of the top three highest-grossing Indian films, Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The sequel features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the key roles alongside Singh in the lead. The story continues with the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari (Jaskirat Singh Rangi), an undercover Indian intelligence agent, who infiltrates the crime networks of Pakistan.