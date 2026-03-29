/Lyari residents demand ₹500 crore share from Dhurandhar: The Revenge earnings after box-office success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received a massive box-office success, and the audience can't stop praising the film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the second installment of the spy-thriller has reportedly grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, and shows no signs of slowing down. Alongside applause from fans, an unusual demand has now surfaced online that has taken over the internet.

Lyari residents demand a share

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A week after the release of the film, several videos went viral on social media, showcasing Lyari residents reacting to the spy thriller and demanding a share of the film's earnings. The donation that has been asked for by the locals is as much as ₹500 crore, which has received mixed reactions online.

Some individuals have stated that they deserve 70-80% of the film’s profits, as Dhurandhar has drawn inspiration from their region.

In one of the now viral videos, a person can be seen saying that, as it has ₹1,000 crore, at least half should go to Lyari. "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built)," one resident said.

Speaking on the same line, another said, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain (if you’re earning ₹1,000 crore, then at least give ₹500 crore to the people of Lyari. If you give even half your earnings, these roads will get built. When children walk on them, they end up with blisters on their feet)."

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