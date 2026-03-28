/Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer mints THIS much ahead of the second weekend

Following a historic opening on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a significant place in the hearts of millions. The film has built its remarkable momentum and has surpassed several records of previous blockbusters. Let's see how much the star-studded movie has earned in nine days.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 9

As per Sacnilk, on Day 9, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 41.55 Cr across 18,456 shows. This reportedly brings India's total gross collections to Rs 715.72 Cr so far and the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,128.99 Cr.

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The film created history by grossing Rs 761 crore worldwide in its first four days.

Language-wise breakdown (Day-9)

According to reports, the Hindi version garnered Rs 37.50 Cr on Day 9 with an occupancy of 31.7% across 16,114 shows. In the Kannada language, the film earned ₹0.25 Cr with an occupancy of 25.0% across 147 shows. Tamil and Malayalam versions also had strong occupancy on Friday.

As per reports, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is considered one of the fastest Hindi films to cross Rs 700 crore domestically.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film picks up immediately from the first instalment, following Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is on a dangerous intelligence mission in Karachi, facing high-stakes action and intense violence. The latest spy thriller also explores the backstory of Singh's character and how Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza.