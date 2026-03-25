/After Dhurandhar 2 success, Arjun Rampal set to feature in Billionaire; details inside

Amid the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Arjun Rampal, who played Major Iqbal in the film, is once again making headlines for his next project, Billionaire. While the fans are still not over his mind-blowing performance, the actor has surprised the audience with yet another project. Here's what we know.
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Arjun Rampal gears up for next project
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Arjun Rampal will be seen in a new Amazon MX Player original series titled Billionaire. This intense drama will feature the actor in a titular role. Reportedly, his character will highlight a powerful business mogul.
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Rampal on his next project
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Expressing his utmost joy, the actor stated, as quoted by ANI, “I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you've got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true, and I can't believe it's going to be fulfilled soon.”
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Additionally, he said, "It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon. I am soaking in the world, getting to know the character better, and really gearing up for something that will be a very rewarding journey. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences."
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Dhar, the film features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. According to a report by Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has already earned around Rs 575.67 crore domestically so far, and shows no signs of slowing down. Dhurandhar: The Revenge revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal terrorism and becomes the king of Lyari.