/Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal's 6 best movies on OTT: Rock On, Daddy, Aankhen and more

Arjun Rampal once again stands out with his intense performance in Aditya Dhar's recently released film, Dhurandhar. While Rock On remains a high point of his career, he has starred in other memorable films as well.
Arjun Rampal is an Indian actor, model, and film producer known for his charming and alluring on-screen persona. He started his career as a supermodel before making his film debut in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), alongside Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and others. He won a National Award for his breakthrough performance in the film Rock On!, which solidified his acting career as an accomplished artist in Bollywood. Over the years, Rampal delivered multiple hits to Bollywood. Let's take a look.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
It is a story of four friends, Joe Mascarenhas (Arjun Rampal), Aditya Shroff (Farhan Akhtar), KD Zaveri (Purab Kohli), and Saket (Luke Kenny), who live in Mumbai and together form a rock band called Magik. They resume performing as a live band and claim early success. But the drastic twists come when they split due to misunderstanding and industry pressures.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a heist thriller, Arjun Rampal plays Arjun Verma. The movie revolves around Vijay Singh Rajput, played by Amitabh Bachchan, an ex-bank manager. Vijay makes a plan to seek revenge on his former bank, which fires him. He then hires three blind men (Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal) to rob the bank and trains them accordingly, believing no one would suspect them.
Where to watch: Netflix
Helmed by Farah Khan, Arjun Rampal plays the role of Mukesh "Mike" Mehra. The movie centers on Shah Rukh Khan as Om, a junior film artist, who falls in love with Shantipriya, played by Deepika Padukone, a renowned actress. Mukesh sets a plan to murder his wife, Shanti, but when Om comes to save her from the accident, he also gets killed. The story continues with the reincarnation of the characters.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
National Award winner Rampal plays Arun Gawli in the biographical crime thriller, who is a mill worker's son from Mumbai's Dagdi Chawl. He decided to transform his life from petty crime to become a feared gangster, politician, and rival to Dawood Ibrahim.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jai, played by Arjun Rampal, is a multimillionaire who secretly falls in love with Tia (Aishwarya Rai). The main plot hidden in the story was that Jai was the one who killed Tia's husband unintentionally while driving. After she loses her memory in the accident, she eventually falls for a guilt-ridden Jai.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It features Arjun Rampal as Major Krishna Rao, brother of Sandy Rao, played by Deepika Padukone. Rampal portrays an intensified and ruthless character while setting up a lie detector on Aarush, played by Akshay Kumar, an unlucky man with whom his sister falls in love.