/Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal's 6 best movies on OTT: Rock On, Daddy, Aankhen and more

Arjun Rampal is an Indian actor, model, and film producer known for his charming and alluring on-screen persona. He started his career as a supermodel before making his film debut in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), alongside Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and others. He won a National Award for his breakthrough performance in the film Rock On!, which solidified his acting career as an accomplished artist in Bollywood. Over the years, Rampal delivered multiple hits to Bollywood. Let's take a look.