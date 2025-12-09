/Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note on Dhurandhar’s success: Shares BTS photos

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a gripping spy thriller that comes with a prolific team of actors comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan. Since the release of the movie, it has earned much popularity for the incredible true-life events, mysterious storyline, and the power-packed performances of the cast.

Four days after the release, Arjun Rampal expressed gratitude towards the movie team as he penned down a note on the film's success.



Arjun Rampal pens a heartfelt note on Dhurandhar’s success

On 8 Dec 2025, Monday, Arjun Rampal expressed his emotions on social media while sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

The actor came forward to showcase his immense gratitude for the film’s success to the fans and the audience. In his post, he wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya” (referring to Aditya Dhar).

Rampal added that from the moment the script was narrated to him, he realised the importance and the weight the movie holds within it. He also mentioned how Dhar wanted to achieve a unique story, told with depth and detail. In addition, he also thanked the cameraman of the movie by saying, “The man whose lens I would give anything to be captured, Wow man. You are poetically brutal. Can’t wait to do more.”

Further in the post, he went on to thank all the co-stars of the movie, starting with Akshaye Khanna, he adds, “you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you.” Furthermore, he praised R Madhavan by saying, “You are pure genius. Can’t wait to do scenes with you one day.”

Mentioning Sanjay Dutt in his note, he wrote, “You know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi” (a tight hug). Rampal also mentioned Rakesh Bedi, “Mazza agaya brother (what great fun brother). What a full circle”. Summing up the post by hailing Ranveer, he wrote, “To the beast, the wrath of God. Hamza”.

BTS of Dhurandhar: Sneak peek from behind the sets

Rampal shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of Dhurandhar. Truly, all the pictures showcase the rawness, the hard work, and the long hours the cast and crew spent together while bringing a masterpiece to the big screen. In one of the pictures, Rampal is seen reviewing the cut with Aditya Dhar's brother-in-law, Ojas Gautam, a 22-year-old who edited one of the finest trailers of Dhurandhar and also serves as an assistant director on the film.

Dhurandhar’s Day 4 box office collection

Dhurandhar is doing outstanding business at the box office. In the first four days, the movie surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, earning Rs 126 crore, as per Sacnilk. On Monday ( 8 Dec), the movie collected around Rs 23 crore approx.