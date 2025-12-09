/Dhurandhar Day 4 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film passes Monday test, eyes Rs 150 crore mark

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is earning outstanding numbers at the theatres. Released on Dec 5, the movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend and had a strong hold on theatres on Monday, the first working day, as well.

Directed by Dhar, the movie is a spy thriller that revolves around Ranveer’s character Hamza Ali Mazari and Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar Day 4 Box Office Collection:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the first three days at the box office, Dhurandhar performed well, earning over Rs 100 crore in India net.



Continuing to earn big numbers at the box office, the movie collected around Rs 23 crore on Monday (Dec 8), which was the fourth day of the release.

On Day 1 (Friday, Dec 5), Singh’s action thriller earned Rs 28 crore, a decent start for the movie, as per Sacnilk. However, the movie saw a big jump in numbers on Day 2 (Saturday, Dec 6), earning Rs 32 crore. The film earned major numbers on Sunday (Dec 7), when it saw a 34.38% jump.

On Day 4 (Dec 8), which was Monday, the first working day of the week, the movie saw a dip of 46.51%, earning Rs 23 crore, as per early estimates.

So far, the movie has earned Rs 126 crore at the box office, and these numbers may see an increase as the good word about the film and its performances continues to spread.

With this outstanding performance, the movie has become the fastest in Ranveer’s career to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar Cast and What it is About?

Ever since its release, Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for its compelling performances by its cast, comprising Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.

The 3-hour-34-minute film takes the audience into the gripping world of Dhurandhar, a mission of the Indian government to track down key figures of a terrorist group in the neighbouring country, Pakistan.