Priyanka Chopra shares cute artistry sketch by her daughter Malti: ‘Mama holding me’

On Monday evening, (Dec 8, 2025), fans discovered a beautiful mother-daughter moment in Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story. The actress showed her millions of followers the artwork done by her daughter, Malti Marie, which also includes a written note for her.
Chopra's fans and followers have always loved her random pictures of her daily life, husband, and daughter, of course, without revealing her face. And all her posts surely grab the attention of her beloved fans.
Priyanka Chopra shares a cute art sketch by her daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra recently shared a touching sketch made by her daughter, Malti Marie. The drawing also has a written note for her mother, which says, “Mama holding me."
This random moment quickly grabbed the attention of her fans. Priyanka proudly posted the artwork on social media, as it reflects the beautiful bond she shares with her daughter. The sketch also highlights Malti's love for her mom.
Fans love the Mother-Daughter moment
Being a global star, life may not be easy, as it is surrounded by late-night schedules, movie sets, award events, and red carpets. But Priyanka proves that sometimes the most precious moments come from a random drawing on a sheet of paper and a crayon. As soon as the actress shared the sketch, the moment flooded all over social media. Usually, when the actress posts candid moments with her daughter, people always come forward to admire the heavenly bond both mother and daughter share.
Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback to Indian screens!
Priyanka is making her comeback to Indian screens with SS Rajamouli's Telugu sci-fi film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli is known for iconic movies like Baahubali and RRR, which create curiosity in people to see what magic this trio will bring together. The actress's return to Indian cinema is something many of her admirers have been waiting for.