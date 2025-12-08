/Bigg Boss Season 19 wrapped up: Shark Tank India S5, Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 and more- Watch these 6 upcoming reality TV shows on OTT platforms

Bigg Boss Season 19 concluded on 7th December 2025, declaring Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the show. With the wrap-up of the season, exciting new reality TV shows are taking the spot. Take a look.
Bigg Boss Season 19 ended on 7th December 2025, announcing Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the season. For a refreshing shift after the most entertaining show, take a look at the compiled list of upcoming reality TV shows. The new lineup brings high-intensity action in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and fierce alliance-based competition in Sunny Leone’s MTV Splitsvilla 16. Let's dive into it.
Release Date: 9th January, 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone are bringing back the new season of the highly watched show, MTV Splitsvilla Season 16. The hosts, Kundra and Leone, will guide participants through an exciting, high-stakes competition filled with twists and challenges. This season will also feature Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed in special roles as the new Mischief Makers, which adds even more drama and surprise to the show.
Release Date: January 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a comeback. The stunt-based reality show features multiple celebrities competing in intense challenges that test their courage, strength, and mental endurance. The participants have to face their fears through high-risk stunts while fighting for their survival and to secure a spot in the race for victory.
Release Date: January 2026
Where to watch: SonyLiv
An Indian Hindi-language business reality television series follows successful investors, also called as “Sharks” like Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and many more. The judge panel listen to the pitch of the budding entrepreneurs about their business ideas, hoping to get funding, mentorship for their startup.
The announcement of this new reality show was made during the Bigg Boss 19 finale by the host Salman Khan. As per the reports, the makers have not confirmed an official release date yet. However, the sudden announcement during the grand finale has created thrilling suspense, promising high-stakes entertainment for the audience.
Release Date: 20th December, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
A highly acclaimed show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is coming with its new season 4. The show features the host Kapil Sharma, an Indian comedian and actor who welcomes numerous stars. It shows interviews, audience interaction, and family-friendly humour that keep the viewers hooked to their seats and screens.
Release Date: 22 November
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is a Hindi reality show hosted by Bharti Singh, a popular Indian comedian and actress, and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features celebrity pairs taking on cooking challenges, blended with comedy, chaos, and fun-filled cooking attempts. The season is already underway and stars Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Ali Goni.