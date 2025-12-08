/Bigg Boss Season 19 wrapped up: Shark Tank India S5, Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 and more- Watch these 6 upcoming reality TV shows on OTT platforms

Release Date: 9th January, 2026

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone are bringing back the new season of the highly watched show, MTV Splitsvilla Season 16. The hosts, Kundra and Leone, will guide participants through an exciting, high-stakes competition filled with twists and challenges. This season will also feature Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed in special roles as the new Mischief Makers, which adds even more drama and surprise to the show.