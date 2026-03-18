/Dhurandhar 2 set to bring intense drama and dramatic transformation of Hamza: Here's what to expect from the spy thriller

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally in cinemas. Paid previews begin on March 18, a day before its official release on March 19. The sequel promises intense drama, new twists, and powerful fight scenes. Here's what to expect from the movie.
After a long wait, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally set for a theatrical release. While the first part created a significant craze among its audience for months, will the sequel be able to match the hype? Here’s what to expect from the second instalment.
“Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon,” one of the most famous and powerful dialogues of Ranveer Singh in Dhar's spy thriller, showcases an intense avatar of the actor in the film.
Singh will appear as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film’s second instalment, which picks up after the first scene from the first part and reveals his true identity and the agenda behind his arrival in Lyari.
The film is expected to highlight intense action scenes and grittier moments compared to the first part, centring on the dark transformation of Ranveer Singh’s character from Hamza Ali Mazari to Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
The audience will get a look at Rangi’s rigorous quest for vengeance. Driven by his mission to unmask Bade Sahab, a mysterious figure channelling the terror operations, Rangi's journey will ultimately confront him with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal).
Alongside Singh, the film’s strength is held by a powerful cast, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera. The second instalment is expected to take its audience into a darker, action-packed journey of Hamza’s story, featuring intense scenes in Karachi’s underworld.
The transformation of Hamza Ali Mazari into Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be interesting to watch. The evolution of a RAW agent undercover in Pakistan's Lyari to his true identity as an Indian agent driven by vengeance is definitely worth watching.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie breaks all records with an epic runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes. Due to massive demand, the action-thriller will have a limited paid preview before its official release on March 18, as well as special early-morning and midnight shows starting from March 19. The film has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema.