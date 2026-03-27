Aditya Dhar is currently enjoying the immense success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The spy thriller has surpassed major blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, earning a worldwide box office collection of Rs 1,067.24 crore in eight days since its release. Meanwhile, legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan has praised Dhar for his outstanding work, even recalling his previous days as an assistant.

Priyadarshan on ex-assistant Aditya Dhar

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Recently, in a conversation with India Today, Priyadarshan stated, "Some people have guts. I’ve seen both kinds of people. One is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made Animal, and another is Aditya Dhar. I asked them, ‘What gives you the confidence to work on a four-hour film?’ They said, ‘It will work, sir.’ It’s against all the theory of a hit film. No producer will ever allow you to make a four-hour film, but the conviction of the director is the ultimate thing."

Going further, Priyadarshan recalls Dhar's days working under him as assistant director. The veteran filmmaker said, "I never taught Aditya anything, but he learned. That is the only way we can make films. I never went to any school, I just watched films and learned from masters. In the same way, Aditya I don’t know if I taught him anything, but by being with me, he learned by himself."

The filmmaker praises Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "He did things better than me, and that’s how Dhurandhar happened."

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